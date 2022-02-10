Modest Mouse, Descendents, Devo, X & more playing Tony Hawk fest in Las Vegas

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has announced a new music and skate festival happening in Las Vegas this spring. Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam runs from May 12-15 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, and the lineup includes Modest Mouse, Descendents, Devo, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Rough Francis, and more.

There's also a lineup of pro skateboarders, including Andy Macdonald, Bucky Lasek, Christian Hosoi, Kevin Staab, Lizzie Armanto, Rune Glifberg, Sandro Dias, and Steve Caballero. According to a press release, "The itinerary on the skateboarding front will feature a welcome party, skate contests with a men's and women’s category, legends skate demo, best trick competition, an awards ceremony and speech by Tony Hawk, an interactive skate experience, guest DJs, and much more."

Ticket packages are on sale now.

Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam 2022 loading...

--

25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.