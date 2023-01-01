Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died

Jeremiah Green, drummer for Modest Mouse, has died following recently being diagnosed with stage four cancer. "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock wrote, "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people." Brock added, "Please appreciate all the love you give,get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

Green was Modest Mouse's original drummer and, apart for a short period in the early 2000s, remained in the group till his passing.

Current Modest Mouse guitarist SImon O'Connor wrote, "Jeremiah, You are the reason I joined Modest Mouse," also writing, "You are selfless, hilarious, brave, and exceptionally kind. I would look at you from across the stage and you knew when I was feeling lost and needed assurance."

Rest easy, Jeremiah.