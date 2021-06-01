Modest Mouse expand tour, add third Brooklyn Steel show
Modest Mouse are heading out on tour starting in August to support their upcoming album The Golden Casket. Dates included two nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on August 11 & 12. Those are now sold out, so they've added a third Brooklyn Steel show on 8/13. Tickets for that go on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10 AM Eastern.
The tour also includes shows in Boston, New Haven, DC, Detroit, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago's Lollapalooza, Austin's ACL Fest, Colorado's Red Rocks and more. The Red Rocks show, as well as dates in Seattle, Oklahoma City, Nashville and Cincinnati, are with Future Islands. All dates are listed below.
The Golden Casket is out August 6 via Epic.
Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:
07/29 - 08/1 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival
07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield
08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park *
09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson
09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
* - with Future Islands