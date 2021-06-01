Modest Mouse expand tour, add third Brooklyn Steel show

Modest Mouse are heading out on tour starting in August to support their upcoming album The Golden Casket. Dates included two nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on August 11 & 12. Those are now sold out, so they've added a third Brooklyn Steel show on 8/13. Tickets for that go on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10 AM Eastern.

The tour also includes shows in Boston, New Haven, DC, Detroit, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago's Lollapalooza, Austin's ACL Fest, Colorado's Red Rocks and more. The Red Rocks show, as well as dates in Seattle, Oklahoma City, Nashville and Cincinnati, are with Future Islands. All dates are listed below.

The Golden Casket is out August 6 via Epic.

Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:

07/29 - 08/1 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival

07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield

08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park *

09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

* - with Future Islands