Modest Mouse & Johnny Marr working on first new music together in 15 years

Modest Mouse and Johnny Marr are writing songs together again, the first time they've collaborated since 2007's We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. In a new interview with SPIN celebrating the 15th anniversary of that album, Isaac Brock and Marr revealed the news. “We’ve already started working on some stuff together," Brock said. "We just finished a song, 'Rivers of Rivers' — actually I think it’s just ‘Rivers of…’ — but it’s in a pen-pal sort of way. International travel isn’t what it once was at the moment."

Marr added, "I played on that new Modest Mouse song, and there are a couple of other things knocking around that Isaac’s writing. As Isaac said, air travel isn’t quite what it was. But hopefully when the world tilts back on its axis, I’ll be jumping on a plane, I think."

Read the whole interview over at SPIN.

Exciting news, stay tuned for more. Modest Mouse released a new album, The Golden Casket, in 2021, while Johnny Marr just released new double album Fever Dreams in February.

We recently looked a Marr's long history of collaborations, including Talking Heads, The Pretenders, Pet Shop Boys, The Cribs, Modest Mouse and more.

Modest Mouse are touring with The Cribs this summer -- maybe Johnny will show up for one of those shows.