Modest Mouse played 4-show NYC run at Brooklyn Steel (pics, video, setlists)

Modest Mouse released their seventh album and first in over six years, The Golden Casket, in June, and they began their tour supporting it with a set at Lollapalooza earlier this month. On Wednesday (8/11), that tour stopped in NYC for the first of four shows at Brooklyn Steel, which was also the venue's first in-person show since COVID shutdown. If you didn't make it out to any of them in person, you still may have caught the third night, Friday, August 13, when it streamed live on Bowery Presents' Twitch.

We caught the second night, on Thursday, August 12, and the band were in fine form as ever, running through a setlist that was heavy in material from The Golden Casket but included plenty of older favorites from their deep catalog, as well. All four nights had nicely varied setlists and you can see them, along with pictures from Thursday (including openers The Districts) and videos from all four shows, below.

photos by Nick Karp.

Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/11/2021

Dramamine

We Are Between

We're Lucky

3rd Planet

Education

Fuck Your Acid Trip

Broke

Guilty Cocker Spaniels

Wooden Soldiers

This Devil's Workday

King Rat

Dance Hall

Cowboy Dan

The Sun Hasn’t Left

The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box

Encore:

Dashboard

Back to the Middle

Breakthrough

Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly

Dark Center of the Universe

God Is an Indian and You're an Asshole

Ocean Breathes Salty

Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/12/2021

Night on the Sun

We Are Between

We're Lucky

Black Cadillacs

Gravity Rides Everything

The Sun Hasn’t Left

Doin' the Cockroach

Pups to Dust

Out of Gas

Leave a Light On

Paper Thin Walls

Bukowski

This Devil's Workday

Fuck Your Acid Trip

Dashboard

Back to the Middle

Encore:

Dramamine

Japanese Trees

Spitting Venom

Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/13/2021

The World at Large

Fuck Your Acid Trip

Lampshades on Fire

Missed the Boat

Bury Me With It

The Sun Hasn’t Left

Guilty Cocker Spaniels

Trailer Trash

Be Brave

Satin in a Coffin

King Rat

Perfect Disguise

Float On

Cowboy Dan

We Are Between

We're Lucky

Encore:

God Is an Indian and You're an Asshole

Dashboard

Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly

The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box

Shit Luck

Custom Concern

Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/14/2021

Dramamine

Fuck Your Acid Trip

I Came as a Rat

The Sun Hasn’t Left

Fire It Up

Doin' the Cockroach

Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly

Lampshades on Fire

Tiny Cities Made of Ashes

The View

Bukowski

King Rat

Wooden Soldiers

Convenient Parking

Float On

We Are Between

We're Lucky

Encore:

Styrofoam Boots/It's All Nice on Ice, Alright

Satellite Skin

Dashboard

Shit Luck