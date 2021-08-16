Modest Mouse played 4-show NYC run at Brooklyn Steel (pics, video, setlists)
Modest Mouse released their seventh album and first in over six years, The Golden Casket, in June, and they began their tour supporting it with a set at Lollapalooza earlier this month. On Wednesday (8/11), that tour stopped in NYC for the first of four shows at Brooklyn Steel, which was also the venue's first in-person show since COVID shutdown. If you didn't make it out to any of them in person, you still may have caught the third night, Friday, August 13, when it streamed live on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
We caught the second night, on Thursday, August 12, and the band were in fine form as ever, running through a setlist that was heavy in material from The Golden Casket but included plenty of older favorites from their deep catalog, as well. All four nights had nicely varied setlists and you can see them, along with pictures from Thursday (including openers The Districts) and videos from all four shows, below.
photos by Nick Karp.
Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/11/2021
Dramamine
We Are Between
We're Lucky
3rd Planet
Education
Fuck Your Acid Trip
Broke
Guilty Cocker Spaniels
Wooden Soldiers
This Devil's Workday
King Rat
Dance Hall
Cowboy Dan
The Sun Hasn’t Left
The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box
Encore:
Dashboard
Back to the Middle
Breakthrough
Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly
Dark Center of the Universe
God Is an Indian and You're an Asshole
Ocean Breathes Salty
Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/12/2021
Night on the Sun
We Are Between
We're Lucky
Black Cadillacs
Gravity Rides Everything
The Sun Hasn’t Left
Doin' the Cockroach
Pups to Dust
Out of Gas
Leave a Light On
Paper Thin Walls
Bukowski
This Devil's Workday
Fuck Your Acid Trip
Dashboard
Back to the Middle
Encore:
Dramamine
Japanese Trees
Spitting Venom
Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/13/2021
The World at Large
Fuck Your Acid Trip
Lampshades on Fire
Missed the Boat
Bury Me With It
The Sun Hasn’t Left
Guilty Cocker Spaniels
Trailer Trash
Be Brave
Satin in a Coffin
King Rat
Perfect Disguise
Float On
Cowboy Dan
We Are Between
We're Lucky
Encore:
God Is an Indian and You're an Asshole
Dashboard
Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly
The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box
Shit Luck
Custom Concern
Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Brooklyn Steel, 8/14/2021
Dramamine
Fuck Your Acid Trip
I Came as a Rat
The Sun Hasn’t Left
Fire It Up
Doin' the Cockroach
Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly
Lampshades on Fire
Tiny Cities Made of Ashes
The View
Bukowski
King Rat
Wooden Soldiers
Convenient Parking
Float On
We Are Between
We're Lucky
Encore:
Styrofoam Boots/It's All Nice on Ice, Alright
Satellite Skin
Dashboard
Shit Luck