Modest Mouse played ‘Lonesome Crowded West’ (almost) in full in Seattle

Modest Mouse were out on the road over the summer and fall supporting their first album in six years, this year's The Golden Casket, but for their most recent show, they took it way back to their second LP, 1997's The Lonesome Crowded West. They played the album (almost) in its entirety for a special show at Seattle's Showbox benefitting Seattle Children's Hospital. The annual Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital, or SMooCH, event, has been happening annually since 2012 (for 2020 they went virtual) and has raised over $21 million for Seattle Children’s uncompensated care fund.

See Friday night's setlist, which included the live debut of "Long Distance Drunk," the first performance of "Teeth Like God's Shoeshine" since 2008, and the first performance of "Polar Opposites" since 2001, below, along with some fan-taken video clips. As to which song they left out, Isaac Brock explained, "We're not playing 'Lounge,' I'll tell you why. I was tired and I had to drive here. That's why. It's a fucking hard song. We almost got there and then I got angry."

Modest Mouse have shows coming up in 2022, including High Water Fest and more April shows in Baltimore, Charlottesville, Knoxville, Charleston, Atlanta, and Tulsa.

Setlist: Modest Mouse @ Showbox, 12/11/2021

Teeth Like God's Shoeshine

Heart Cooks Brain

Convenient Parking

Jesus Christ Was an Only Child

Doin' the Cockroach

Cowboy Dan

Trailer Trash

Out of Gas

Long Distance Drunk

Shit Luck

Trucker's Atlas

Polar Opposites

Bankrupt on Selling

Styrofoam Boots/It's All Nice on Ice, Alright

Encore:

Whenever You Breathe Out, I Breathe In (Positive Negative)

Interstate 8

Broke