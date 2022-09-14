Modest Mouse selling old instruments & gear

Modest Mouse are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Lonesome Crowded West, on on tour this fall, and before those dates begin they'll be selling some of their old gear, including items that were used to record that album. Their new Reverb Shop opens on September 21, and will feature guitars, amps, monitors, and more pieces they recorded and toured with over the past 30 years.

"Much of this gear is vintage and we are not the first owners," the band say. "All of this gear is worthy of someone's time and effort to extract the art from its core. We gave it some time and energy, some pieces produced success, some did not. It's someone else's turn now to have a go."

Among the items up for sale are a pair of Fender Super Six guitar combos. "These were easy to find in the 1990s as they are the most awkward combo amp ever made," they say. "We dragged these amps all around the world for the first 10 years of the band, and they were used on the This Is A Long Drive, The Lonesome Crowded West, Interstate 8, and Building Nothing Out Of Something recordings and tours. If these two Fender Super Sixes could speak, they would be advised to keep their mouths shut."

The store will also have a Magnatone M20 amplifier (which the band call "One of the most complicated guitar amplifiers anyone has ever seen" and used on "Fuck Your Acid Trip" from The Golden Casket); a set of Tannoy Super Gold monitors; a Wunder Audio console ("We have used the console in one way or another on everything Modest Mouse has done in the last 10 years from Strangers to Ourselves to The Golden Casket," they say. "There is no better feeling than moving physical faders up and down or turning the big red knob 'til it makes your ears bleed, which is why we bought two of them."); a pair of Line 6 Variax Acoustic 700s; and a Yamaha DS-49 (painted teal with "Modest Mouse" stenciled on top). See pictures of those below.

Modest Mouse's Lonesome Crowded West tour begins in November, and will have the band out as a four-piece, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O'Connor. See all dates, wrapping up with an NYC show at Terminal 5 on December 17, below.

MODEST MOUSE: 2022 TOUR

11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater

11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre

12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5