Mogwai announce 2022 North American tour

Scottish post-rock greats Mogwai celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2020 (lockdown style) and released their very good new album As the Love Continues back in February. (Stream it below.) The band will finally get to tour starting this summer with UK and European dates, and have also just announced a North American tour for 2022.

Dates begin April 5 at DC's 9:30 Club and from there the tour hits Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Omaha, the Denver area, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego. All dates are listed below.

The NYC date is at Brooklyn Steel on April 7 (tickets) and the L.A. show happens April 23 at The Fonda Theatre (tickets). Tickets for all dates of the North American tour go on sale Wednesday, July 2 at 9 AM local time.

You can get Mogwai's As the Love Continues on transparent yellow vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

MOGWAI - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Apr 5 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Apr 6 Theater of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Apr 7 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Apr 8 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Apr 9 Corona Theatre, Montreal, QC

Apr 11 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Apr 12 Metro, Chicago, IL

Apr 13 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Apr 14 Waiting Room, Omaha, NE

Apr 15 Gothic Theater, Englewood, CO

Apr 18 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

Apr 19 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Apr 20 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Apr 22 The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Apr 23 The Fonda Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Apr 24 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA