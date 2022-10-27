Mogwai announce ‘Mogwai Young Team’ and ‘Come On Die Young’ vinyl reissues

Scottish post-rock greats Mogwai just celebrated the 25th anniversary of their classic debut album, Mogwai Young Team, and now they've announced that they're reissuing that album, along with its follow-up, Come On Die Young, on February 10 via Chemikal Underground. Preorder them now.

Mogwai Young Team has been fully remastered and will be available on double blue vinyl in a gatefold sleeve, while Come on Die Young is being repressed on double white vinyl in a gatefold sleeve. Both will be available on CD, as well. You can preorder vinyl editions of both here.

Listen to both albums, and check out the reissue packaging and tracklist below.

Mogwai recently scored Apple TV series Black Bird and toured North America this past spring in support of last year's terrific album The Love Continues. They have upcoming UK dates, and those are listed below.

Mogwai Young Team:

Side A

1. Yes! I Am A Long Way From Home

2. Like Herod

Side B

3. Katrien

4. Radar Maker

5. Tracy

Side C

6. Summer (Priority Version)

7. With Portfolio

8. R U Still In 2 It

Side D

9. A Cheery Wave From Stranded Youngsters

10. Mogwai Fear Satan

--

Come On Die Young:

Side A

1. Punk Rock:

2. Cody

3. Helps Both Ways

4. Year 2000 Non-compliant Cardia

Side B

5. Kappa

6. Waltz For Aidan

7. May Nothing But Happiness Come Through Your Door

Side C

8. Oh! How The Dogs Stack Up

9. Ex-Cowboy

10. Chocky

Side D

11. Christmas Steps

12. Punk Rock/Puff Daddy/Antichrist

--

MOGWAI - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Dec 20 - Music Hall - Aberdeen, UK

Dec 21 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

Dec 22 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

Dec 23 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

Feb 09 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Feb 10 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Feb 11 - O2 Academy Leeds - Leeds, UK

Feb 12 - Sage Gateshead - Gateshead, UK

Feb 14 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

Feb 15 - Bath Forum - Bath, UK

Feb 16 - Great Hall, Cardiff University Students' Union - Cardiff, UK

Feb 17 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

Feb 18 - Cambridge Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

Feb 19 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, UK