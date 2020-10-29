Mogwai announce new album ‘As The Love Continues,’ share “Dry Fantasy”

Scottish post-rock greats Mogwai have announced their tenth album, As The Love Continues, due February 19 via Temporary Residence Ltd. (North America) and Rock Action Records (UK/EU). Like its 2017 predecessor Every Country's Sun, the new album was produced by frequent Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann. It also features contributions from Nine Inch Nails' Atticus Ross on "Midnight Fit" and from Arcade Fire/Bon Iver/etc collaborator Colin Stetson on "Pat Stains."

The first single is "Dry Fantasy," which finds Mogwai exploring their more chilled-out, ethereal side. It's a gorgeous song, and it comes with a vivid music video (by Vaj.power) that matches the music perfectly. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive The Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It's What I Want To Do, Mum