Mogwai celebrating new LP ‘As the Love Continues’ with full-band livestream show

Mogwai release their 10th album As the Love Continues on February 19 via Temporary Residence and to celebrate, they've announced a full-band live performance of the album that will stream worldwide on February 13/14. Filmed at Tramway in Glasgow, this will be the public's first chance to hear the album in full, and the show also features selections from throughout their discography. There are a few different streaming times available for points around the globe:

Feb 13 UK / Europe - 8PM GMT/9PM CET

Feb 13 North / Central / South America - 6PM PST/8PM CST/9PM EST

Feb 14 Asia / Australia / New Zealand - 6PM JST/8PM AEDT/10PM NZDT

Tickets are on sale now and you can watch a trailer for it below.

The band had originally planned to record As the Love Continues in America with producer Dave Fridmann, who still worked with the band, virtually, as they ended up making the album in Worcestershire. The album features contributions from Nine Inch Nails' Atticus Ross and saxophonist Colin Stetson. You can check out the video for "Dry Fantasy" below.