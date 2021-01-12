Mogwai share Silver Jews-inspired single “Ritchie Sacramento” from new LP

Mogwai's anticipated new album As the Love Continues is out February 19 via Temporary Residence/Rock Action and they've just shared one of the poppier songs on the album, "Ritchie Sacramento."

The band's Stuart Braithwaite notes that the song title comes from the way a friend of theirs used to mispronounce "Ryuichi Sakamoto," while the lyrics were inspired by "a story Bob Nastanovich shared about his friend and [Silver Jews] bandmate David Berman who proclaimed 'Rise Crystal Spear' as he threw a shovel at a sports car." Mogwai say the song is dedicated to "all the musician friends we’ve lost over the years."

The "Ritchie Sacramento" video, meanwhile, was made by director Sam Wiehl who created an entire first-person, multi-level video game just for this using the Unreal Games Engine, which then formed the animation for the video. You can watch that below.

To celebrate the release of the album, Mogwai have full-band livestream on February 13 & 14.