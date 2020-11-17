MOJO’s Top 75 Albums of 2020
End-of-the-year list season is in full swing. Uncut published their Top Albums of 2020 earlier in the week and now here's MOJO with their Top 75. As a print magazine that still regularly puts '60s rock icons on its cover, you might not be too surprised at their #1 but they've got some younger artists on this year's list, too, like Fontaines DC, Phoebe Bridgers, SAULT, and more among established artists like Toots & the Maytals, Nick Cave, Fiona Apple, Jarvis Cocker, Shirley Collins, Tricky, Run the Jewels, Wire, Lucinda Williams and Stephen Malkmus.
Check out MOJO's full end-of-year albums list, below.
MOJO - TOP 75 ALBUMS OF 2020
75. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever— Sideways to New Italy
74. U.S. Girls — Heavy Light
73. Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit — Reunions
72. Wire — 10:20
71. Field Music — Making a New World
70. Angel Olsen — Whole New Mess
69. The Psychedelic Furs — Made of Rain
68. The Homesick — The Big Exercise
67. Jeff Parker — Suite for Max Brown
66. Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman
65. Beck — Hyperspace
64. The Lemon Twigs — Songs for the General Public
63. Car Seat Headrest — Making a Door Less Open
62. Ren Harvieu — Revel in the Drama
61. Chris Forsyth with Garcia Peoples — Peoples Motel Band
60. Doves — The Universal Want
59. Baxter Dury — The Night Chancers
58. Working Men's Club — Working Men's Club
57. Songhoy Blues — Optimisme
56. The Magnetic Fields — Quickies
55. Tim Burgess — I Love the New Sky
54. The Waterboys — Good Luck, Seeker
53. Nadine Shah — Kitchen Sink
52. Sault — Untitled (Rise)
51. Don Bryant — You Make Me Feel
50. Sufjan Stevens — The Ascension
49. Lianne La Havas — Lianne La Havas
48. Nadia Reid — Out of My Province
47. Tricky — Fall to Pieces
46. Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets — Live at the Roundhouse
45. Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You
44. Pearl Jam — Gigaton
43. Blake Mills — Mutable Set
42. Bill Fay — Countless Branches
41. Tame Impala — The Slow Rush
40. Thurston Moore — By the Fire
39. Haim — Women in Music Pt. III
38. Lucinda Williams — Good Souls Better Angels
37. Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia
36. Drive-By Truckers — The Unraveling
35. Rose City Band — Summerlong
34. Maria McKee — La Vita Nuova
33. The Necks — Three
32. Coriky — Coriky
31. Taylor Swift — Folklore
30. Sam Lee — Old Wow
29. Thundercat — It Is What It Is
28. Shirley Collins — Heart's Ease
27. Stephen Malkmus — Traditional Techniques
26. Khruangbin — Mordechai
25. Sparks — A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip
24. Moses Boyd — Dark Matter
23. Shabaka and the Ancestors — We Are Sent Here by History
22. Leonard Cohen — Thanks for the Dance
21. Mark Lanegan — Straight Songs of Sorrow
20. Nubya Garcia — SOURCE
19. Sault — Untitled (Black Is)
18. Toots and the Maytals — Got to Be Tough
17. Laura Marling — Song for Our Daughter
16. Nick Cave — Idiot Prayer
15. Frazey Ford — U Kin B the Sun
14. Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela— Rejoice
13. Moses Sumney — Græ
12. Idles — Ultra Mono
11. Paul Weller — On Sunset
10.The Flaming Lips — American Head
9. Phoebe Bridgers — Punisher
8. Run the Jewels — RTJ4
7. JARV IS...Beyond the Pale
6. Cornershop — England Is a Garden
5. Fleet Foxes — Shore
4. Bill Callahan — Gold Record
3. Fontaines D.C. — A Hero's Death
2. Fiona Apple — Fetch the Bolt Cutters
1. Bob Dylan — Rough and Rowdy Ways