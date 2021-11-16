MOJO’s Top 75 Albums of 2021
The first major 2021 year-end list was Uncut last week, and the season continues with a list from fellow UK mag MOJO. Like Uncut, MOJO's list has 75 albums, and it's got a lot of crossover (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Low, Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders, The Weather Station, Nick Cave, Mdou Moctar, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sons of Kemet, SAULT, Sleaford Mods, Mogwai, Dry Cleaning, The War On Drugs, David Crosby, Faye Webster, Damon Albarn, Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, The Coral, Arab Strap, Squid, black midi, Black Country New Road, and more), as well as a handful of albums that didn't make Uncut's list (Tyler the Creator, Lorde, Dinosaur Jr, Gruff Rhys, Parquet Courts, Wolf Alice, Yola, AC/DC, and more), and probably at least a few things you haven't heard yet.
75. BLK JKS - Abantu/Before Humans
74. Gruff Rhys - Seeking New Gods
73. Stephen Fretwell - Busy Guy
72. Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It
71. Emma-Jean Thackray - Yellow
70. black midi - Cavalcade
69. Dinosaur Jr. - Sweep It Into Space
68. Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
67. AC/DC - Power Up
66. Lucy Dacus - Home Video
65. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!
64. Tony Allen - There Is No End
63. Howlin' Rain - The Dharma Wheel
62. Parquet Courts - Sympathy for Life
61. Steve Gunn - Other You
60. Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying
59. Billy F Gibbons - Hardware
58. Ryley Walker - Course In Fable
57. Reigning Sound - A Little More Time with Reigning Sound
56. Lorde - Solar Power
55. BADBADNOTGOOD - Talk Memory
54. Tony Joe White - Smoke from the Chimney
53. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood - LIVE
52. Nathan Salsburg - Psalms
51. Dean Blunt - Black Metal 2
50. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Matt Sweeney - Superwolves
49. Public Service Broadcasting - Bright Magic
48. Squid - Bright Green Field
47. Tyler, the Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST
46. Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha
45. Jungle - Loving In Stereo
44. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark
43. Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
42. Durand Jones & The Indications - Private Space
41. Nala Sinephro - Space 1.8
40. Chrissie Hynde - Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Dylan
39. Jane Weaver - Flock
38. Saint Etienne - I've Been Trying To Tell You
37. Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 2 (Cowboy Arms Sessions)
36. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
35. The Stranglers - Dark Matters
34. Greentea Peng - MAN MADE
33. Endless Boogie - Admonitions
32. Paul McCartney - McCartney III
31. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - L.W.
30. Yola - Stand for Myself
29. Field Music - Flat White Moon
28. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
27. Lindsey Buckingham - Lindsey Buckingham
26. Mogwai - As The Love Continues
25. The Black Keys - Delta Kream
24. SAULT - Nine
23. Teenage Fanclub - Endless Arcade
22. Amyl & The Sniffers - Comfort to Me
21. The Bug - Fire
20. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
19. David Crosby - For Free
18. Idles - CRAWLER
17. The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
16. Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament
15. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
14. Black Country, New Road - For the first time
13. Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs
12. The Weather Station - Ignorance
11. John Grant - Boy from Michigan
10. Villagers - Fever Dreams
9. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof
8. Sons of Kemet - Black To The Future
7. The Coral - Coral Island
6. Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
5. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - CARNAGE
4. Low - Hey What
3. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club
2. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home
1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
