The first major 2021 year-end list was Uncut last week, and the season continues with a list from fellow UK mag MOJO. Like Uncut, MOJO's list has 75 albums, and it's got a lot of crossover (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Low, Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders, The Weather Station, Nick Cave, Mdou Moctar, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sons of Kemet, SAULT, Sleaford Mods, Mogwai, Dry Cleaning, The War On Drugs, David Crosby, Faye Webster, Damon Albarn, Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, The Coral, Arab Strap, Squid, black midi, Black Country New Road, and more), as well as a handful of albums that didn't make Uncut's list (Tyler the Creator, Lorde, Dinosaur Jr, Gruff Rhys, Parquet Courts, Wolf Alice, Yola, AC/DC, and more), and probably at least a few things you haven't heard yet.

Check out the full list below.

MOJO's Top 75 Albums of 2021

75. BLK JKS - Abantu/Before Humans

74. Gruff Rhys - Seeking New Gods

73. Stephen Fretwell - Busy Guy

72. Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It

71. Emma-Jean Thackray - Yellow

70. black midi - Cavalcade

69. Dinosaur Jr. - Sweep It Into Space

68. Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough

67. AC/DC - Power Up

66. Lucy Dacus - Home Video

65. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!

64. Tony Allen - There Is No End

63. Howlin' Rain - The Dharma Wheel

62. Parquet Courts - Sympathy for Life

61. Steve Gunn - Other You

60. Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying

59. Billy F Gibbons - Hardware

58. Ryley Walker - Course In Fable

57. Reigning Sound - A Little More Time with Reigning Sound

56. Lorde - Solar Power

55. BADBADNOTGOOD - Talk Memory

54. Tony Joe White - Smoke from the Chimney

53. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood - LIVE

52. Nathan Salsburg - Psalms

51. Dean Blunt - Black Metal 2

50. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Matt Sweeney - Superwolves

49. Public Service Broadcasting - Bright Magic

48. Squid - Bright Green Field

47. Tyler, the Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

46. Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha

45. Jungle - Loving In Stereo

44. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark

43. Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

42. Durand Jones & The Indications - Private Space

41. Nala Sinephro - Space 1.8

40. Chrissie Hynde - Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Dylan

39. Jane Weaver - Flock

38. Saint Etienne - I've Been Trying To Tell You

37. Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 2 (Cowboy Arms Sessions)

36. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

35. The Stranglers - Dark Matters

34. Greentea Peng - MAN MADE

33. Endless Boogie - Admonitions

32. Paul McCartney - McCartney III

31. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - L.W.

30. Yola - Stand for Myself

29. Field Music - Flat White Moon

28. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

27. Lindsey Buckingham - Lindsey Buckingham

26. Mogwai - As The Love Continues

25. The Black Keys - Delta Kream

24. SAULT - Nine

23. Teenage Fanclub - Endless Arcade

22. Amyl & The Sniffers - Comfort to Me

21. The Bug - Fire

20. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

19. David Crosby - For Free

18. Idles - CRAWLER

17. The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore

16. Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament

15. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

14. Black Country, New Road - For the first time

13. Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs

12. The Weather Station - Ignorance

11. John Grant - Boy from Michigan

10. Villagers - Fever Dreams

9. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof

8. Sons of Kemet - Black To The Future

7. The Coral - Coral Island

6. Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)

5. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - CARNAGE

4. Low - Hey What

3. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club

2. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home

1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

--

