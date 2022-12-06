Molchat Dolma announce 2023 North American tour w/ Nuovo Testamento

Belarusian synthwavers Molchat Doma have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour which hits most major US cities (and Vancouver) in March and April, including Philadelphia, NYC, DC, Nashville, Orlando, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Austin, El Paso, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. All dates, which are with L.A.'s Nuovo Testamento, are listed below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on April 7 and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time.

Molchat Doma's most recent album is 2020's Monument so hopefully we'll have new music by the time they hit our shores. While we wait, they've shared a video diary of their 2022 North American tour and you can watch that here.

Meanwhile, Nuovo Testamento have announced new album Love Lines on March 6 via Discoteca Italia. You can listen to new single "Heartbeat" below. They're currently on tour with The Soft Moon and have other dates before hooking up with Molchat Doma next year. All dates are listed below.

MOLCHAT DOMA - 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Friday, April 7, 2023 New York, NY Terminal 5

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Washington DC 930 club

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Atlanta, GA Variety

Friday, April 14, 2023 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl

Friday, April 21, 2023 St. Louis, MO Factory

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Kansas City, MO Truman

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

Thursday, April 27, 2023 San Antonio, TX Aztec

Friday, April 28, 2023 Austin, TX Stubbs

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Monday, May 1, 2023 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Denver, CO Ogden

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Depot

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Vancouver, BC Harbour

Friday, May 12, 2023 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Portland, OR Crystal

Monday, May 16, 2022 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 San Francisco, CA Warfield

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Los Angeles, CA (Venue TBA)

Friday, May 19, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

Nouvo Testamento - 2022/2023 Tour:

Dec 06: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

Dec 07: Chicago, IL - Metro *

Dec 08: Detroit, MI - El Club *

Dec 09: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground *

Dec 10: Montreal, QC - S.A.T. *

Dec 11: Boston, MA - The Sinclair *

Dec 13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Dec 15: Nashville, TN - The East Room

Dec 16: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

Dec 17: Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Dec 18: El Paso, TX - The Reagan

Jan 21: Berkeley, CA - Homesick Festival at The UC Theatre

Mar 30: Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater ~

Mar 31: Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall ~

Apr 01: Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall ~

Apr 02: Montreal, QC - M Telus ~

Apr 04: Boston, MA - Roadrunner ~

Apr 06: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~

Apr 07: New York, NY - Terminal 5 ~

Apr 08: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ~

Apr 12: Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~

Apr 13: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse ~

Apr 14: Orlando, FL - Plaza Live ~

Apr 15: Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ~

Apr 16: Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room ~

Apr 19: Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ~

Apr 20: Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl ~

Apr 21: St Louis, MO - The Factory ~

Apr 22: Kansas City, MO - The Truman ~

Apr 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ~

Apr 25: New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ~

Apr 26: Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ~

Apr 27: San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater ~

Apr 28: Austin, TX - Stubb’s Amphitheater ~

Apr 29: Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ~

May 01: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ~

May 02: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ~

May 04: Denver, CO - Ogden Theater ~

May 06: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ~

May 09: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House ~

May 11: Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event Centre ~

May 12: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo ~

May 13: Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~

May 16: Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst ~

May 17: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield ~

May 18: Los Angeles, CA - TBA ~

May 19: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ~

* w / The Soft Moon

~ w/ Molchat Doma