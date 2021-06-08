Molchat Doma announce “New Wave Sadness” World Tour

Belarusian coldwave trio Molchat Doma, whose song "Sudno" became a TikTok sensation last summer, have announced the extensive "New Wave Sadness" Tour which includes European dates this fall and North American shows in 2022.

North American dates begin April 22 in Phoenix and include shows in Austin, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philly, Brooklyn, DC, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 12 and the tour-closing L.A. show is at the Fonda Theatre on May 29. Tickets for all North American dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time.

Molchat Doma released the excellent Movement last year via Sacred Bones and you can listen to that, and watch a few videos, below.

MOLCHAT DOMA - 2021/2022 WORLD TOUR DATES

09/30/2021 - Minsk, BY - Re:Public

11/05/2021 - Riga, LV - Melna Piektdiena

11/06/2021 - Vilnius, LT - Kablys+Kultura

11/08/2021 - Tallinn, EST - Hall

11/09/2021 - Helsinki, FI - Kuudes Linja

11/11/2021 - Stockholm, SW - Slaktkyrkan

11/12/2021 - Oslo, NO - Blå

11/13/2021 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

11/15/2021 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

11/16/2021 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Room

11/18/2021 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

11/19/2021 - Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie

11/21/2021 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

11/22/2021 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11/23/2021 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

11/24/2021 - Dublin, IRE - Whelan’s

11/25/2021 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

11/28/2021 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik

11/29/2021 - Leipzig, DE - Täubchenthal

11/30/2021 - Berlin, DE - Astra

12/02/2021 - Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

12/03/2021 - Vienna, AT - Flex

12/04/2021 - Poznan, PL - Tama

12/05/2021- Warsaw, PL - Niebo

12/26/2021 - Saint Petersburg, RU - Morze

12/27.2021 - Moscow, RU - Glavclub

04/22/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

04/26/2022 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

04/27/2022 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

04/29/2022 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

05/02/2022 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

05/05/2022 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

05/06/2022 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

05/07/2022 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

05/08/2022 - Montreal, QC - SAT

05/10/2022 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

05/11/2022 - Philadelphia PA - Underground Arts

05/12/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

05/14/2022 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

05/17/2022 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

05/18/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

05/20/2022 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

05/21/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

05/23/2022 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/24/2022 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

05/25/2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

05/28/2022 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

05/29/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

06/11/2022 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival