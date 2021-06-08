Molchat Doma announce “New Wave Sadness” World Tour
Belarusian coldwave trio Molchat Doma, whose song "Sudno" became a TikTok sensation last summer, have announced the extensive "New Wave Sadness" Tour which includes European dates this fall and North American shows in 2022.
North American dates begin April 22 in Phoenix and include shows in Austin, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philly, Brooklyn, DC, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show happens at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 12 and the tour-closing L.A. show is at the Fonda Theatre on May 29. Tickets for all North American dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time.
Molchat Doma released the excellent Movement last year via Sacred Bones and you can listen to that, and watch a few videos, below.
MOLCHAT DOMA - 2021/2022 WORLD TOUR DATES
09/30/2021 - Minsk, BY - Re:Public
11/05/2021 - Riga, LV - Melna Piektdiena
11/06/2021 - Vilnius, LT - Kablys+Kultura
11/08/2021 - Tallinn, EST - Hall
11/09/2021 - Helsinki, FI - Kuudes Linja
11/11/2021 - Stockholm, SW - Slaktkyrkan
11/12/2021 - Oslo, NO - Blå
11/13/2021 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
11/15/2021 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich
11/16/2021 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Room
11/18/2021 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo
11/19/2021 - Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie
11/21/2021 - Brighton, UK - Patterns
11/22/2021 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
11/23/2021 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
11/24/2021 - Dublin, IRE - Whelan’s
11/25/2021 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
11/28/2021 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik
11/29/2021 - Leipzig, DE - Täubchenthal
11/30/2021 - Berlin, DE - Astra
12/02/2021 - Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
12/03/2021 - Vienna, AT - Flex
12/04/2021 - Poznan, PL - Tama
12/05/2021- Warsaw, PL - Niebo
12/26/2021 - Saint Petersburg, RU - Morze
12/27.2021 - Moscow, RU - Glavclub
04/22/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
04/26/2022 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
04/27/2022 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
04/29/2022 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
05/02/2022 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
05/05/2022 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
05/06/2022 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
05/07/2022 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
05/08/2022 - Montreal, QC - SAT
05/10/2022 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
05/11/2022 - Philadelphia PA - Underground Arts
05/12/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/14/2022 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
05/17/2022 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill
05/18/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
05/20/2022 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
05/21/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge
05/23/2022 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
05/24/2022 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
05/25/2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
05/28/2022 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
05/29/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
06/11/2022 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival