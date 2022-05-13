Molchat Doma played Music Hall of Williamsburg with Rare DM (pics, setlist)

Minsk minimal wave trio Molchat Doma brought their "New Wave Sadness" tour to Brooklyn on Thursday night (5/12), playing a packed Music Hall of Williamsburg. The crowd was going nuts and singing along in Russian the whole show. Egor Shkutko is a magnetic frontman whether belting out songs or hanging off the microphone and staring deep into the crowd. It was a long set, nearly two hours, and they saved their viral Tik Tok hit, 'Sudno," for the encore.

Opening the show was Rare DM, aka Erin Hoagg, whose brand of darkwave was a great warmup for Molchat Doma. Pictures from the whole night by P Squared, including one of Molchat Doma's setlist, are in this post.