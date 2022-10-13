The Moldy Peaches reuniting to play ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ L.A. premiere

The Moldy Peaches (Adam Green & Kimya Dawson) are reuniting to perform at the Los Angeles premiere of Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary about the early-'00s NYC music scene that the duo figure into prominently. This will be their first show in 11 years. That happens October 27 at Fonda Theatre and tickets are on sale.

Adam Green will also be part of the NYC premiere, which is on October 30 at Webster Hall. He will perform, alongside "others to be announced," and will also take part in the Q&A along with directors Will Lovelace & Dylan Southern, and MMITB author Lizzy Goodman. (Cool, but why can't Moldy Peaches play their hometown too?) Tickets are on sale.

Meet Me in the Bathroom officially opens in NYC and L.A. on November 4, and goes nationwide on November 8 before coming to Showtime and the Showtime Anytime streaming app on November 28. Watch the trailer below and read our review of the film here.

In other news, Adam Green also has a new video for "What's Her Face" from this year's That Fucking Feeling. It was directed by Chris Egan, who has played drums in Adam Green's band (and is currently in !!!) and follows Green, backwards, around various NYC neighborhoods. "I wrote the song as a nod to David Berman," Green says of the song. "I'm always thinking of that guy, I feel like there's some alternate universe still going on where he didn't die. He has a line in one of his poems, 'no one deserves to be called What's His Face.' I really appreciated that sentiment, and it inspired this anti-love song, about using anti-love technology." Watch the video below.

Adam has a few other dates outside of the Meet Me In the Bathroom premieres too, and those are listed below.

Adam Green - 2022 Tour Dates

Thur, OCT 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre (Moldy Peaches, Meet Me in the Bathroom screening)

Sun, OCT 30 - NYC - Webster Hall (Meet Me in the Bathroom screening)

Tue, NOV 8 - San Diego, CA

Wed, NOV 9 - Los Angeles, CA

Thu, NOV 10 - San Francisco, CA

Fri, NOV 11 - Portland, OR

Sat, NOV 12 - Seattle, WA