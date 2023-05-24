Molly Burch announces fall tour
Molly Burch has announced a fall tour that has her out with Christelle Bofale. Dates begin in Austin on September 29 and conclude in Los Angeles on October 25, with Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, DC, Philly, NYC, Chicago, Denver, SLC, Seattle, Portland and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on October 9, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time.
It's been two years since Molly released Romantic Images, and since then she's moved from Austin to Los Angeles (where she was born). Will she have a new album by the time this tour rolls around? No official word yet, but she did share a video titled "things to come" to promote the tour. Watch that below.
Molly Burch - 2023 Tour Dates
09/29 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside
09/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs
10/01 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory
10/04 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
10/06 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
10/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
10/09 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/11 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
10/13 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
10/15 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/17 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/20 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/21 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell