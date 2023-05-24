Molly Burch announces fall tour

Molly Burch has announced a fall tour that has her out with Christelle Bofale. Dates begin in Austin on September 29 and conclude in Los Angeles on October 25, with Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, DC, Philly, NYC, Chicago, Denver, SLC, Seattle, Portland and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on October 9, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time.

It's been two years since Molly released Romantic Images, and since then she's moved from Austin to Los Angeles (where she was born). Will she have a new album by the time this tour rolls around? No official word yet, but she did share a video titled "things to come" to promote the tour. Watch that below.

Molly Burch - 2023 Tour Dates

09/29 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside

09/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

10/01 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

10/04 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/06 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

10/09 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/11 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

10/13 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/15 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/17 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/20 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/21 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell