Molly Burch announces new LP, touring w/ Tennis (watch “Control” video)

Molly Burch has announced her fourth studio album, Romantic Images, due out July 23 via Captured Tracks. She recorded it over two weeks with Tennis’ Alaina Moore, and Pat Riley produced. The tracklist, which you can see below, along with the cover art, includes recent single "Emotion," featuring Wild Nothing, as well as a new single she's shared today, "Control." With twinkling keys and dreamy melodies, Molly directs her words at a former flaky lover who was unsure of what they wanted, their fickle nature and her lack of control being the source of her past anguish. The accompanying music video, directed by Jackie Lee Young, focuses on Molly, dressed in fluorescent colors and brilliant fashions, surrounded by a Y2K neon and pastel fantasy. You can watch it below.

Molly will be going on tour this fall supporting Tennis, stopping in Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Chicago, and more. The NYC dates are November 10 and 11 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets), and the LA dates are October 11 and 12 at The Fonda Theatre (tickets). She also has a headlining date in Austin; see all dates below.

MOLLY BURCH - ROMANTIC IMAGES TRACKLISTING

1. Control

2. Games

3. Heart of Gold

4. Romantic Images

5. New Beginning

6. Took a Minute

7. Emotion feat. Wild Nothing

8. HoneyMoon Phase

9. Easy

10. Back In Time

MOLLY BURCH: 2021 TOUR

06/03 - Red Rocks - Denver, CO *

09/15 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT *

09/18 - Mohawk - Austin, TX [Headlining]

10/01 - The Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA *

10/02 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BC *

10/04 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR *

10/07 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA *

10/11 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *

10/12 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *

10/13 - The Observatory - San Diego, CA *

10/15 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ *

10/26 - Basement East - Nashville, TN *

10/29 - Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC *

10/30 - 9:30 Club - Washington D.C. *

11/01 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA *

11/03 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON *

11/05 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT *

11/08 - Royale - Boston, MA *

11/10 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY *

11/11 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY *

11/13 - Deluxe - Indianapolis, IN *

11/15 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL *

11/16 - Cedar Cultural Center - Minneapolis, MN *

* supporting Tennis