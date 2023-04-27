Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway announce new LP ‘City of Gold,’ share “El Dorado”

Modern-day bluegrass trailblazer Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway released one of last year's best albums of its kind with Crooked Tree, and now they're already set to put out a follow-up, City of Gold, on July 21 via Nonesuch (pre-order). The album was produced by Molly and Jerry Douglas (who also played dobro), Molly co-wrote most of the album with Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor, and Dave Matthews appears on the song "Yosemite." The album also features contributions from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals), and there's co-writing from Mason Via on "Down Home Dispensary" and Melody Walker and Shelby Means on "Next Rodeo."

Molly says:

When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the gold rush. I’ll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over 100 shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch and Peter Rowan to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us. Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California’s first gold strike is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious. I hope you like this record!

"El Dorado" is the opening track and first single, and it picks up where the last album left off, with a fresh update on bluegrass that honors longstanding traditions but sits perfectly within the context of today's Americana. Listen and watch the video (directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard) below.

Molly also has several tour dates coming up, including Bonnaroo, Railbird, some shows with Charley Crockett, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. El Dorado

2. Where Did All the Wild Things Go?

3. San Joaquin

4. Yosemite (feat. Dave Matthews)

5. Next Rodeo

6. When My Race Is Run

7. Alice in the Bluegrass

8. Stranger Things

9. Down Home Dispensary

10. More Like a River

11. Goodbye Mary

12. Evergreen, OK

13. The First Time I Fell in Love

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 5—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

May 13—Huntersville, NC—North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival

May 19—Oklahoma City, OK—Beer City Music Hall

May 20—Bentonville, AR—FreshGrass Bentonville

May 21—Columbia, MO—The Blue Note

May 25—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall

May 26—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Backyard

May 27—Virginia Beach, VA—Elevation 27

May 28—Cumberland, MD—DelFest

June 1—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage†

June 2—Clarkson, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre†

June 3—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center†

June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival

June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 16—Grass Valley, CA—Father’s Day Festival

June 22—Owensboro, KY—ROMP 2023

June 23—Somerset, WI—Somerset Amphitheater

June 24—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 25—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 7—Harbor Springs, MI—Blissfest Festival Farm

July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

July 18—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheater‡

July 19—Boise, ID—Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

July 22—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 30—Lyons, CO—RockyGrass Festival

August 3—Corning, CA—Rolling Hills Casino

August 4—Stateline, NV—Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

August 19—Wellston, MI—Hoxeyville Music Festival

August 21—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union Live^

August 22—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center^

September 8—Nashville, TN—Under the Stars Concert Series at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

September 15—Flagstaff, AZ—Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival

September 21—Nashville, TN—Tommy’s Emmanuel Guitar Camp USA

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels and Renegades Music Festival

*supporting Shane Smith & The Saints

†supporting Dierks Bentley

‡supporting Charley Crockett

^supporting Charley Crockett and Marcus King