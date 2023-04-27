Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway announce new LP ‘City of Gold,’ share “El Dorado”
Modern-day bluegrass trailblazer Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway released one of last year's best albums of its kind with Crooked Tree, and now they're already set to put out a follow-up, City of Gold, on July 21 via Nonesuch (pre-order). The album was produced by Molly and Jerry Douglas (who also played dobro), Molly co-wrote most of the album with Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor, and Dave Matthews appears on the song "Yosemite." The album also features contributions from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals), and there's co-writing from Mason Via on "Down Home Dispensary" and Melody Walker and Shelby Means on "Next Rodeo."
Molly says:
When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the gold rush. I’ll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over 100 shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch and Peter Rowan to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us. Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California’s first gold strike is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious. I hope you like this record!
"El Dorado" is the opening track and first single, and it picks up where the last album left off, with a fresh update on bluegrass that honors longstanding traditions but sits perfectly within the context of today's Americana. Listen and watch the video (directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard) below.
Molly also has several tour dates coming up, including Bonnaroo, Railbird, some shows with Charley Crockett, and more. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. El Dorado
2. Where Did All the Wild Things Go?
3. San Joaquin
4. Yosemite (feat. Dave Matthews)
5. Next Rodeo
6. When My Race Is Run
7. Alice in the Bluegrass
8. Stranger Things
9. Down Home Dispensary
10. More Like a River
11. Goodbye Mary
12. Evergreen, OK
13. The First Time I Fell in Love
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 5—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans Jazz Festival
May 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
May 13—Huntersville, NC—North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival
May 19—Oklahoma City, OK—Beer City Music Hall
May 20—Bentonville, AR—FreshGrass Bentonville
May 21—Columbia, MO—The Blue Note
May 25—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall
May 26—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Backyard
May 27—Virginia Beach, VA—Elevation 27
May 28—Cumberland, MD—DelFest
June 1—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage†
June 2—Clarkson, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre†
June 3—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center†
June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival
June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo
June 16—Grass Valley, CA—Father’s Day Festival
June 22—Owensboro, KY—ROMP 2023
June 23—Somerset, WI—Somerset Amphitheater
June 24—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 25—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 7—Harbor Springs, MI—Blissfest Festival Farm
July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival
July 18—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheater‡
July 19—Boise, ID—Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
July 22—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival
July 30—Lyons, CO—RockyGrass Festival
August 3—Corning, CA—Rolling Hills Casino
August 4—Stateline, NV—Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
August 19—Wellston, MI—Hoxeyville Music Festival
August 21—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union Live^
August 22—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center^
September 8—Nashville, TN—Under the Stars Concert Series at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
September 15—Flagstaff, AZ—Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival
September 21—Nashville, TN—Tommy’s Emmanuel Guitar Camp USA
October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels and Renegades Music Festival
*supporting Shane Smith & The Saints
†supporting Dierks Bentley
‡supporting Charley Crockett
^supporting Charley Crockett and Marcus King