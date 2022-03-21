Molly Tuttle preps LP ft. Margo Price, Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show & more, touring

Molly Tuttle and her bluegrass band Golden Highway will release a new album, Crooked Tree, on April 1 via Nonesuch (her first LP for the label), and it's loaded with awesome guest appearances, including Margo Price, Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, and Dan Tyminski. Four songs are out now, including the just-released "Big Backyard" with Old Crow Medicine show, and here's what Molly says about this one:

I wish that Woody Guthrie were still around. I’d love to hear the songs he would write about the crazy world we’re living in today. But since he’s not, Ketch Secor and I wrote the best Woody Guthrie song we could think of. Old Crow Medicine Show joined in on the chorus and made it shine. We’re all one family in the big backyard, it ain’t mine it ain’t yours it’s all of ours!

You can definitely hear the classic Woody Guthrie-style folk blending with Molly's bluegrass influences on this one, and it's a great mix of honoring traditional influences but still sounding fresh. Listen to that and the three previous singles (including the one with Billy Strings) below.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway also have several upcoming tour dates, including NYC's Brooklyn Made on April 6 with Bella White. She also plays Stagecoach. All dates are listed below.

Bella White released her debut album Just Like Leaving in 2020 on Rounder Records, and she just put out an acoustic version of the title track. You can stream that below too.

--

Tracklist

1. She’ll Change

2. Flatland Girl feat. Margo Price

3. Dooley’s Farm feat. Billy Strings

4. Big Backyard feat. Old Crow Medicine Show

5. Crooked Tree

6. Castilleja

7. The River Knows

8. Over the Line feat. Sierra Hull

9. Nashville Mess Around

10. San Francisco Blues feat. Dan Tyminski

11. Goodbye Girl

12. Side Saddle feat. Gillian Welch

13. Grass Valley

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 28—Nashville, TN—Station Inn

March 31—Portsmouth, NH—3S Artspace

April 1—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center

April 2—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground

April 3—Shirley, MA—Bull Run

April 6—New York, NY—Brooklyn Made

April 7—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios

April 8—Montclair, NJ—Outpost in the Burbs

April 9—Philadelphia, PA—Milkboy

April 10—Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Soundstage

April 20—Savannah, GA—District Live

April 21—Tampa, FL—The Attic

April 22—Lake Wales, FL—Bok Tower Gardens

April 23—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 24—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre

April 28—Menlo Park, CA—The Guild Theater

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

June 4—Brevard, NC—Brevard Music Center

June 9—Charleston, SC—Spoleto Festival USA

June 16—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 24—Greenfield, MA—Green River Festival

June 25—Katonah, NY—Caramoor American Roots Music Festival

June 26—Mount Salon, VA—Red Wing Roots Music Festival

June 27—Alexandria, VA—Birchmere

June 30—Quincy, CA—High Sierra Music Festival

July 20—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21—Bozeman, MT—The Elm

July 24—North Plains, OR—Northwest String Summit

September 2—Mill Spring, NC—Earl Scruggs Music Festival

September 3—Galax, VA—The Blue Ridge Music Center