Molly Tuttle preps LP ft. Margo Price, Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show & more, touring
Molly Tuttle and her bluegrass band Golden Highway will release a new album, Crooked Tree, on April 1 via Nonesuch (her first LP for the label), and it's loaded with awesome guest appearances, including Margo Price, Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, and Dan Tyminski. Four songs are out now, including the just-released "Big Backyard" with Old Crow Medicine show, and here's what Molly says about this one:
I wish that Woody Guthrie were still around. I’d love to hear the songs he would write about the crazy world we’re living in today. But since he’s not, Ketch Secor and I wrote the best Woody Guthrie song we could think of. Old Crow Medicine Show joined in on the chorus and made it shine. We’re all one family in the big backyard, it ain’t mine it ain’t yours it’s all of ours!
You can definitely hear the classic Woody Guthrie-style folk blending with Molly's bluegrass influences on this one, and it's a great mix of honoring traditional influences but still sounding fresh. Listen to that and the three previous singles (including the one with Billy Strings) below.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway also have several upcoming tour dates, including NYC's Brooklyn Made on April 6 with Bella White. She also plays Stagecoach. All dates are listed below.
Bella White released her debut album Just Like Leaving in 2020 on Rounder Records, and she just put out an acoustic version of the title track. You can stream that below too.
Tracklist
1. She’ll Change
2. Flatland Girl feat. Margo Price
3. Dooley’s Farm feat. Billy Strings
4. Big Backyard feat. Old Crow Medicine Show
5. Crooked Tree
6. Castilleja
7. The River Knows
8. Over the Line feat. Sierra Hull
9. Nashville Mess Around
10. San Francisco Blues feat. Dan Tyminski
11. Goodbye Girl
12. Side Saddle feat. Gillian Welch
13. Grass Valley
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- 2022 Tour Dates
March 28—Nashville, TN—Station Inn
March 31—Portsmouth, NH—3S Artspace
April 1—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center
April 2—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground
April 3—Shirley, MA—Bull Run
April 6—New York, NY—Brooklyn Made
April 7—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios
April 8—Montclair, NJ—Outpost in the Burbs
April 9—Philadelphia, PA—Milkboy
April 10—Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Soundstage
April 20—Savannah, GA—District Live
April 21—Tampa, FL—The Attic
April 22—Lake Wales, FL—Bok Tower Gardens
April 23—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022
April 24—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre
April 28—Menlo Park, CA—The Guild Theater
April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
June 4—Brevard, NC—Brevard Music Center
June 9—Charleston, SC—Spoleto Festival USA
June 16—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 24—Greenfield, MA—Green River Festival
June 25—Katonah, NY—Caramoor American Roots Music Festival
June 26—Mount Salon, VA—Red Wing Roots Music Festival
June 27—Alexandria, VA—Birchmere
June 30—Quincy, CA—High Sierra Music Festival
July 20—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 21—Bozeman, MT—The Elm
July 24—North Plains, OR—Northwest String Summit
September 2—Mill Spring, NC—Earl Scruggs Music Festival
September 3—Galax, VA—The Blue Ridge Music Center