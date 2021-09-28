Mom Jeans announce new album ‘Sweet Tooth’ (exclusive blue vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order our exclusive blue vinyl variant of Mom Jeans' new album, limited to 300.

Berkeley, California emo-pop band Mom Jeans will return with their third album Sweet Tooth on February 25, and after two albums spent channelling the indie-punk sounds of bands like Joyce Manor and Modern Baseball, Mom Jeans are now embracing the radio-friendly "ear candy" of '90s and 2000s pop punk and alt-rock. "Those hits by Blink-182 and Green Day, all those bands, it’s just hooks for days and really excellent songwriting," says vocalist/guitarist Eric Butler. "They really just tried to write incredible songs that would get stuck in people’s heads. We wanted to try our own version of that. Ear candy is the goal, so Sweet Tooth is the record."

To achieve their goal, they hit the studio with producer Brett Romnes (of I Am The Avalanche and The Movielife), and they roped in guest vocals from Save Face's Tyler Povanda and Prince Daddy & the Hyena's Kory Gregory. Judging by lead single "What's Up?", they haven't gone full-on pop; they still sound like an underground rock band, but they're definitely channelling the hook-fueled songwriting that brought punk to the mainstream over two decades ago, and it suits Mom Jeans well. Listen and watch the video below.

Mom Jeans are also gearing up for a headlining tour with the stacked support lineup of Origami Angel (who have a new album out), Save Face (who have one coming soon), and Pool Kids. That includes NYC-area shows on November 20 at Warsaw (sold out) and November 24 at Asbury Lanes (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

