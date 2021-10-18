Mom Jeans channel ’90s power pop on “Circus Clown” (watch the video)

Mom Jeans have shared "Circus Clown," the second single from their upcoming third album Sweet Tooth. They've been citing '90s/early '00s pop punk and alt-rock as influences on this album, and you can really hear that coming through in this breezy, power-poppy song, that sounds like it could've been a radio hit in the late '90s. Listen and watch the Cody Furin-made video below.

The album comes out on February 25, and we've got it up for pre-order on exclusive light blue vinyl, limited to 300 copies.

Mom Jeans also have an upcoming tour with Origami Angel, Save Face, and Pool Kids.