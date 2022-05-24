Mom Jeans, Free Throw, Just Friends, Super American & Small Crush announce tour

Mom Jeans released their third full-length album, Sweet Tooth, in February (order on pink and black vinyl), and they've announced a fall tour supporting it. They'll head out in September with Free Throw and Just Friends, with Super American along for the first leg of shows and Small Crush the second. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Irving Plaza on September 16, with Super American. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, 5/27 at noon local, with various presales happening now.

Free Throw's most recent album, the Will Yip-produced Piecing It Together, came out last year, and Just Friends released HELLA in March. Super American's sophomore LP SUP, also came out last year.

MOM JEANS / FREE THROW / JUST FRIENDS: 2022 TOUR

Fri, SEP 2 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT *

Sat, SEP 3 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO *

Tue, SEP 6 Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI *

Wed, SEP 7 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH *

Fri, SEP 9 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, Canada *

Sat, SEP 10 Four Chord Festival Pittsburgh, PA ^

Sun, SEP 11 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD *

Mon, SEP 12 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA *

Wed, SEP 14 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA *

Fri, SEP 16 Irving Plaza New York, NY *

Sun, SEP 18 Riot Fest Chicago, IL ^

Mon, SEP 19 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH *

Wed, SEP 21 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC @

Thu, SEP 22 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA @

Fri, SEP 23 The Beacham Orlando, FL @

Sep. 23 - 25, 2022 Furnace Fest 2022 Birmingham, AL ^

Tue, SEP 27 Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN @

Thu, SEP 29 RISE ROOFTOP Houston, TX @

Fri, SEP 30 South Side Music Hall Dallas, TX @

Sat, OCT 1 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX @

Mon, OCT 3 Nile Theater Mesa, AZ @

Tue, OCT 4 The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA @

Thu, OCT 6 House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA @

Fri, OCT 7 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA @

Sat, OCT 8 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall Berkeley, CA @

^ - Mom Jeans only

* - w/ Super American

@ - w/ Small Crush