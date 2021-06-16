Mom Jeans, Origami Angel, Save Face & Pool Kids announce 2021 fall tour

Emo/punk bands Mom Jeans, Origami Angel, Save Face, and Pool Kids will head out together on a tour this fall. Things kick off in Denver before hitting the Midwest, the East Coast, Texas, and more, and then wrapping back up on the West Coast.

This very cool four-band bill hits Brooklyn's Warsaw on November 20 (tickets) and Asbury Park's Asbury Lanes on November 24 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/18) at noon and there's a Live Nation presale for the Brooklyn show starting Thursday (6/17) at 10 AM. All date are listed below.

Origami Angel released their very good double album GAMI GANG earlier this year. It's been a minute since we've heard new music from the other bands but maybe that'll change soon.