Mom Jeans, Prince Daddy, Origami Angel & Oldsoul discuss ‘Rock Band’ adding their songs

Do you like playing Rock Band but wish it had more DIY emo? Well, you're in luck! For Rock Band 4's 6th anniversary, creators Harmonix have just put out a new free 4-pack with playable tracks from four bands on Counter Intuitive Records. It includes Mom Jeans' "Girl Scout Cookies" (from 2016's Best Buds), Oldsoul's "Like No Surprise" (from 2020's You Were Overwhelmed), Origami Angel's "The Title Track" (from 2019's Somewhere City), and Prince Daddy & the Hynena's "Cosmic Thrill Seeking Forever" (from 2019's Cosmic Thrill Seekers).

Counter Intuitive founder Jake Sulzer says, "When I was a teenager I pre-ordered the first Rock Band the day it was announced. My friends and I formed our band months before we even played the game for the first time. It sparked my love for playing music collaboratively with other people and always was such a positive influence on helping to expand my musical interests by exposing me to so many different artists and genres. I’ve followed the game closely as it has evolved over the last decade+ and to get to even play a small role in the Rock Band community by having our artists in the game available to all players is a dream come true."

Eric Butler of Mom Jeans adds, "To have one of our songs be featured in a Rock Band game honestly feels like something out of a fever dream. I know that growing up, I personally had an important connection with the franchise both as a music lover and as a kid who wanted to grow up and be in a band one day. In addition to exposing me to tons of new music I may not have heard until years later (Steely Dan, Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters), I find it hard to remember another situation in which an adolescent me was better able to imagine what it felt like to be a guitar player in a real band. I find it hard not to believe that the RB games being released during mine and our formative years had a significant impact on our love and appreciation for live music. To be included in this celebration of the RB legacy alongside so many other epic artists feels very special and honorary and we're so stoked to be a part of it."

Jess Hall of Oldsoul says, "It’s incredible to be on a game that I used to spend hours locked in my friends basement playing. I remember finding a bunch of artists I ended up falling in love with. We’d literally spend hours in middle school and high school practicing every song on expert until our fingers hurt and our eyes turned red lol."

Pat Doherty of Origami Angel: "Rock Band introduced to me drums as a kid which led me to pick up the instrument later on. It’s cool to see things come full circle seeing Gami on the game."

And Prince Daddy and the Hyena's Kory Gregory says, "Incredibly stoked to be involved in a game that I've been playing since legit middle school. Finally a song in a music video game that is performed by more technically proficient musicians than Dragonforce. I also really appreciate Harmonix making me handsome and skinny and shirtless and sporting a mohawk for the in game playable version. Thank You! Lets Rock."

Watch a preview of the pack below and get more info here.

Mom Jeans recently announced a new album, Sweet Tooth, and you can get it on blue vinyl exclusively in our stores, limited to 300.