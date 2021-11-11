Mom Jeans share new song “Crybaby (On the Phone)”

Pre-order Mom Jeans' new album on limited edition blue vinyl.

Mom Jeans are back with the third single from their upcoming album Sweet Tooth, "Crybaby (On the Phone)." Mom Jeans have said thsi album is inspired by '90s/early '00s pop punk and alt-rock, and this one's very clearly indebted to Blue Album-era Weezer. It's also some of the better Blue Album worship I've heard in recent memory. Listen and watch the Zach Miller-directed video below.

Mom Jeans also just announced that they'll open The Story So Far's 2022 tour, alongside Joyce Manor and Microwave. That stacked bill hits NYC's Terminal 5 on April 22 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Mom Jeans' new album comes out February 25 and you can pre-order it on limited-to-300 blue vinyl, exclusively in our stores.