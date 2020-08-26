MoMA PS1 holding virtual Warm Up w/ Eartheater, KeiyaA, J.I. & more

During a normal summer, we'd be in the last couple of weeks of the season for MoMA PS1's annual Warm Up series of weekly dance parties in its courtyard, with cool art installations and sets of hip hop, electronic music, Afro-pop, dancehall, indie pop, reggaeton and more.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has kept that from happening in 2020, but there will be a different sort of Warm Up before the summer is over. MoMA PS1 is holding an all-day streaming edition of the parties, on Saturday, September 5, from 12 PM-8 PM ET. It'll feature twelve live performances and DJ sets over those eight hours, broadcast, in partnership with Boiler Room, from MoMA's courtyard, where a NY-based artist is creating a new stage design for the occasion.

Performers for the virtual Warm Up include Papi Juice co-founders Oscar Nñ + Adam R, Brooklyn rapper J.I., Bronx rappers Chucky73, Dglo73, Fetti031, and YoungKilla73, Brooklyn and Dallas DJ and producer Stonie Blue, St. James Joy party hosts DJ Chill and Jo Vill, producer and DJ duo AceMoMA, experimental Queens musician Eartheater, Sazón Department (with Diego Hauz, Sebastián Maria, Magnolia Polaris, and Probabablyourdaddy), Brooklyn R&B singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist KeiyaA, NYC DJ Barbie Bertisch, Brooklyn twin sister DJ duo Analog Soul, and "multi cultural dance party and live performance project" Disco Tehran.

They'll be raising money for NYC Nightlife United throughout the broadcast, and in addition to your computer, you'll also be able to watch from outdoor venues throughout NYC, including The Rockaway Hotel, Queens Botanical Garden, 99 Scott, Cafe Erzulie, Elsewhere, Ode to Babel, Public Records, and Rise Radio.

Meanwhile, as of Monday (8/24), museums in NYC are allowed to reopen, with a 25% capacity limit, and timed-entry tickets reserved in advance. MoMA PS1 is set to open their doors again on September 17, when they'll have extended hours, from 12 PM-8 PM, on Thursday through Monday. They'll also have a new commission from Rashid Johnson on view in the courtyard, and the opening of Making Time, an exhibit on art and mass incarceration, curated by Dr. Nicole R. Fleetwood.