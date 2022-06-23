MoMA PS1’s Warm Up taking 2022 off, being “reimagined” for 2023

After going virtual in 2020 because of Covid, MoMA PS1 brought their annual series of weekly outdoor summer dance parties, "Warm Up," back in 2021 in a limited capacity. They're taking this summer off, however, to "reimagine" the series, which they say will return in 2023.

For 2022, MoMA PS1 will instead be hosting "Summer Fridays," featuring "new performers and veteran acts from Warm Up," who are still to be announced. It's free to attend with museum and admission, and runs on August 12, 19, and 26 from 5-9 PM. Stay tuned for the lineup, and reserve museum tickets here.

See pictures from Warm Up 2019 below.