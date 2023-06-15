MoMA PS1’s Warm Ups returning on Fridays in July & August (2023 lineup)

After taking last summer off with plans to "reimagine" the series, MoMA PS1 has announced the return of Warm Up, their outdoor summer dance parties. For the 2023 season, they'll move to select Friday evenings throughout July and August instead of weekend afternoons, happening on July 21 and 28, and August 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 5-10 PM in the PS1 courtyard.

They've also announced this year's lineup, which includes Frankie Bones, Kiki Kudo, Word of Command, and Dreamcrusher on July 21; Eli Escobar, DJ Noir, Pauli Cakes, and Nkisi (doing an installation in the courtyard) on July 28; Veronica Vasicka, SHYBOI, John Roberts, and Bergsonist on August 4; Fatherhood, TT, DeSe, and Dosha on August 11; DJ Sliink, Johanna Constantine, Jasmine Infiniti, and nudo on August 18; and Bobby Beethoven (fka Total Freedom), Crystallmess, Lorenzo Senni, and Embaci on August 25.

Tickets are on sale now.

Check out pictures from Warm Up 2019 by Ryan Muir below.