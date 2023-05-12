Monaleo announces debut project ‘Where The Flowers Don’t Die,’ shares “Ass Kickin”

Houston rapper Monaleo has announced her debut project, Where The Flowers Don’t Die, due May 26 via Stomp Down (pre-order). The 11-song project includes recent singles "Beating Down Yo Block" and "Ridgemont Baby," plus the just-released "Ass Kickin." It's a brash, head-turning song and here's more background via press release:

The accompanying music video delivers a brash all-pregnant girl gang led by Monaleo as the pregnant ringleader as they bring blows to bad guys while literally Ass Kickin’ all over the place. The funk-themed video hosts a guest spot from real-life boyfriend / rapper, Stunna4Vegas posing as her OBGYN while she lays down the law.

Now that my pregnancy and project have been announced, I wanted one of the first singles I put forward to be bold and unapologetic." says Monaleo. "Ass Kickin' is just that...It’s a carefree record that represents free and liberated women . A perfect introduction to the woman I was while curating [Where The Flowers Don’t Die]."