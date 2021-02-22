Money Mark remixes Collapsing Scenery (listen)

Collapsing Scenery, the button-pushing mixed-media duo of Don Devore (Lilys, Ink & Dagger, The Icarus Line) and Reggie Debris, released their debut album, Stress Positions, back in in 2019. They handed over one of the record's singles, "Bush Mama Blues," to Beastie Boys collaborator Money Mark for a remix and got more than they'd hoped for.

"Money Mark is a living legend and we are very grateful to call him a supporter and friend," say the band. "We reached out to him for a remix but he had a bigger vision for the song; essentially a ground-up rework of the track with us playing the new arrangement in studio. He eschewed the freak-out free jazz of the original version for a twitchy, elastic post-punk version. We love it.’

Money Mark's propulsive remix is pretty terrific and makes its premiere in this post. Listen to it, and the original, below.