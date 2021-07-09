Moneybagg Yo announces ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ tour

Moneybagg Yo has announced his "A Gangsta's Pain Tour," which will have him out with Fredo Bang, BIG30, Big Homiie G, Blacc Zacc and TripStar this fall. The 21-date trek kicks off in Tampa, FL on September 29 and wraps up in Seattle on October 26, with stops along the way in Atlanta, Richmond, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Terminal 5 on October 6 (tickets) and the L.A. show happens at The Novo on October 23 (tickets). Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Moneybagg Yo recently released the video for "Wockesha" from A Gangsta's Pain which came out back in April via Roc Nation. Watch that, and listen to the album, below.

MONEYBAGG YO - “A GANGSTA’S PAIN TOUR” 2021 DATES:

SEP 29 WED @ Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL

SEP 30 THU @ The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

OCT 1 FRI @ Roxy - Atlanta, GA

OCT 3 SUN @ Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

OCT 4 MON @ The Norva - Norfolk, VA

OCT 5 TUE @ The National - A Gansta's Pain Tour Richmond, VA

OCT 6 WED @ Terminal 5 - A Gansta's Pain Tour New York, NY

OCT 9 SAT @ Main Street Armory - A Gansta's Pain Tour Rochester, NY

OCT 10 SUN @ Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

OCT 12 TUE @ Big Night live - Boston, MA

OCT 14 THU @ High Life Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

OCT 15 FRI @ Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

OCT 16 SAT @ Pop's - Sauget, IL

OCT 20 WED @ Texas Trust CU Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

OCT 21 THU @ Fillmore Denver - Denver, CO

OCT 22 FRI @ The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

OCT 23 SAT @ The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 24 SUN @ The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

OCT 25 MON @ Roseland Theater Portland, OR

OCT 26 TUE @ The Showbox - Seattle, WA