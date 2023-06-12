Moneybagg Yo announces tour with Luh Tyler, Sexxy Red, Finessse2tymes & more

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has announced his "Larger Than Life" US tour, kicking off later this summer. The trip follows the release of his new project Hard To Love, which features contributions from Future, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. The tour's support lineup features Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Finessse2tymes, Big Boogie, and YTB FATT. Tickets for the Larger Than Life tour go on sale Tuesday (6/13) at 10 AM.

Moneybagg Yo comes to NYC early in his trip for a show on August 8 at Terminal 5. The support lineup is subject to change. All dates below.

Moneybagg Yo -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu-Aug-03-23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Fri-Aug-04-23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun-Aug-06-23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Tue-Aug-08-23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 ***

Thu-Aug-10-23 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

Fri-Aug-11-23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sun-Aug-13-23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu-Aug-17-23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri-Aug-18-23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sat-Aug-19-23 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

Fri-Aug-25-23 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Sun-Aug-27-23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Tue-Aug-29-23 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Fri-Sep-01-23 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo ***

Sat-Sep-02-23 - Las Vegas, NV - Drais

Thu-Sep-07-23 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

Sat-Sep-09-23 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sun-Sep-10-23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue-Sep-12-23 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ***

Thu-Sep-14-23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ***

Sat-Sep-16-23 - Richmond, VA - VSU Multipurpose Center

Sat-Sep-30-23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

***SUPPORT LINE UP WILL CHANGE, Featuring Finesse2tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, YTB FATT