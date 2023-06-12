Moneybagg Yo announces tour with Luh Tyler, Sexxy Red, Finessse2tymes & more
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has announced his "Larger Than Life" US tour, kicking off later this summer. The trip follows the release of his new project Hard To Love, which features contributions from Future, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. The tour's support lineup features Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Finessse2tymes, Big Boogie, and YTB FATT. Tickets for the Larger Than Life tour go on sale Tuesday (6/13) at 10 AM.
Moneybagg Yo comes to NYC early in his trip for a show on August 8 at Terminal 5. The support lineup is subject to change. All dates below.
Moneybagg Yo -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thu-Aug-03-23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Fri-Aug-04-23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun-Aug-06-23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Tue-Aug-08-23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 ***
Thu-Aug-10-23 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center
Fri-Aug-11-23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sun-Aug-13-23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu-Aug-17-23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fri-Aug-18-23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sat-Aug-19-23 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena
Fri-Aug-25-23 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Sun-Aug-27-23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Tue-Aug-29-23 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Fri-Sep-01-23 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo ***
Sat-Sep-02-23 - Las Vegas, NV - Drais
Thu-Sep-07-23 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena
Sat-Sep-09-23 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sun-Sep-10-23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tue-Sep-12-23 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ***
Thu-Sep-14-23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ***
Sat-Sep-16-23 - Richmond, VA - VSU Multipurpose Center
Sat-Sep-30-23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
***SUPPORT LINE UP WILL CHANGE, Featuring Finesse2tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, YTB FATT