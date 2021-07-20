MONO announce new album ‘Pilgrimage of the Soul,’ share video for “Riptide”

Japanese post-rock greats MONO have announced their 11th album, Pilgrimage of the Soul, which follows 2019's very good Nowhere Now Here (and their 2020 collaborative single with A.A. Williams). The album was recorded during the height of COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, and you can feel the anxious energy of last year coming through in the intensely heavy lead single "Riptide." Listen and watch the video (by Alison Group) below.

Tracklist

1. Riptide

2. Imperfect Things

3. Heaven in a Wild Flower

4. To See a World

5. Innocence

6. The Auguries

7. Hold Infinity in the Palm of Your Hand

8. And Eternity in an Hour