MONO releasing new EP; Bing & Ruth opening North American tour

On Christmas Day of 2020, Japanese post-rock greats MONO released the Bandcamp-exclusive two-song single "Scarlet Holliday" / "First Winter," and now they've announced an expanded, wider release which also features the new song "Epilogue" and comes out digitally on March 4 via Temporary Residence Ltd, with a 10" vinyl release due this summer (pre-order). It was recorded with longtime collaborator Steve Albini, newly mixed by John McEntire and mastered by Bob Weston, and it comes with new artwork.

"These songs were written with the idea of new hope for the new year since this time has become unforeseeably dark for many in the world," the band says. Along with the announcement comes an official stream of "Scarlet Holliday." Listen to the seven-and-a-half minute track below.

MONO also revealed that ambient act Bing & Ruth will be opening their 2022 North American tour. That includes the NYC show happening on April 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Bing & Ruth last released Species on 4AD in 2020. MONO also put out their new album Pilgrimage of the Soul last year.

Tracklist

1. Scarlet Holliday

2. First Winter

3. Epilogue

MONO / Bing & Ruth -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 1 / Minneapolis, MN / TURF Club

Apr 2 / Chicago, IL / Lincoln Hall

Apr 3 / Detroit, MI / Loving Touch

Apr 5 / Toronto, ON / Velvet

Apr 6 / Montréal, QC / Fairmount Theatre

Apr 7 / Portsmouth, NH / 3s

Apr 8 / Hamden, CT / Space Ballroom

Apr 9 / New York City, NY / Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 10 / Philadelphia, PA / Underground Arts

Apr 12 / Durham, NC / Motorco Music Hall

Apr 13 / Atlanta, GA / The Earl

Apr 15 / Fort Worth, TX / Tulips

Apr 16 / Austin, TX / Parish

Apr 18 / Phoenix, AZ / Rebel Lounge

Apr 19 / Los Angeles, CA / Lodge Room

Apr 20 / San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall

Apr 22 / Portland, OR / Alberta Abbey

Apr 23 / Vancouver, BC / The Biltmore

Apr 24 / Seattle, WA / Neumo's

Apr 26 / Boise, ID / Neurolux

Apr 27 / Salt Lake City, UT / Urban Lounge

Apr 28 / Denver, CO / Bluebird Theater