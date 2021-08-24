MONO share new song “Innocence,” announce 2022 North American tour
Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul and announced a North American tour for 2022. New song "Innocence" is genuinely gorgeous, and the eight-minute song builds and builds to an explosive climax. Listen and watch the video (by Alison Group) below.
MONO's tour includes a Brooklyn show on April 9, 2022 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday (8/27) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale beforehand. All dates are listed below.
MONO's new album, which was made with Steve Albini, comes out September 17 via Temporary Residence Ltd (pre-order).
MONO -- 2022 North American Tour Dates
Apr 1 / Minneapolis, MN / TURF Club
Apr 2 / Chicago, IL / Lincoln Hall
Apr 3 / Detroit, MI / Loving Touch
Apr 5 / Toronto, ON / Velvet
Apr 6 / Montréal, QC / Fairmount Theatre
Apr 7 / Portsmouth, NH / 3s
Apr 8 / Hamden, CT / Space Ballroom
Apr 9 / New York City, NY / Music Hall of Williamsburg
Apr 10 / Philadelphia, PA / Underground Arts
Apr 12 / Durham, NC / Motorco Music Hall
Apr 13 / Atlanta, GA / The Earl
Apr 15 / Fort Worth, TX / Tulips
Apr 16 / Austin, TX / Parish
Apr 18 / Phoenix, AZ / Rebel Lounge
Apr 19 / Los Angeles, CA / Lodge Room
Apr 20 / San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall
Apr 22 / Portland, OR / Alberta Abbey
Apr 23 / Vancouver, BC / The Biltmore
Apr 24 / Seattle, WA / Neumo's
Apr 26 / Boise, ID / Neurolux
Apr 27 / Salt Lake City, UT / Urban Lounge
Apr 28 / Denver, CO / Bluebird Theater