MONO share new song “Innocence,” announce 2022 North American tour

Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul and announced a North American tour for 2022. New song "Innocence" is genuinely gorgeous, and the eight-minute song builds and builds to an explosive climax. Listen and watch the video (by Alison Group) below.

MONO's tour includes a Brooklyn show on April 9, 2022 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday (8/27) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale beforehand. All dates are listed below.

MONO's new album, which was made with Steve Albini, comes out September 17 via Temporary Residence Ltd (pre-order).

MONO -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

Apr 1 / Minneapolis, MN / TURF Club

Apr 2 / Chicago, IL / Lincoln Hall

Apr 3 / Detroit, MI / Loving Touch

Apr 5 / Toronto, ON / Velvet

Apr 6 / Montréal, QC / Fairmount Theatre

Apr 7 / Portsmouth, NH / 3s

Apr 8 / Hamden, CT / Space Ballroom

Apr 9 / New York City, NY / Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 10 / Philadelphia, PA / Underground Arts

Apr 12 / Durham, NC / Motorco Music Hall

Apr 13 / Atlanta, GA / The Earl

Apr 15 / Fort Worth, TX / Tulips

Apr 16 / Austin, TX / Parish

Apr 18 / Phoenix, AZ / Rebel Lounge

Apr 19 / Los Angeles, CA / Lodge Room

Apr 20 / San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall

Apr 22 / Portland, OR / Alberta Abbey

Apr 23 / Vancouver, BC / The Biltmore

Apr 24 / Seattle, WA / Neumo's

Apr 26 / Boise, ID / Neurolux

Apr 27 / Salt Lake City, UT / Urban Lounge

Apr 28 / Denver, CO / Bluebird Theater