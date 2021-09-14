Monolord announce new album ‘Your Time To Shine’ & 2022 US tour, share “The Weary”
Swedish doomers Monolord have announced a new album, Your Time To Shine, due October 29 via Relapse (pre-order). It's a 5-song, 39-minute album that was recorded by drummer Esben Willems in the band's own studio, and speaking about the album, Esben says, "To me, it’s an honest representation of how I feel about the current state of humanity."
The first single is "The Weary," which guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger says is "us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we fucked it all up." Riff-wise, Monolord don't shy away from Sabbath worship, but Thomas' vocal delivery really makes it his own. Listen and watch the David Brodsky-directed video below.
Monolord are also touring Europe and the UK this fall with Blackwater Holylight, and they'll come to the US in 2022 with Firebreather. The US tour kicks off in Berkeley, CA in March and hits Chicago, NYC, Austin, and more, before wrapping back up on the West Coast at LA's Teragram Ballroom on 3/27.
The NYC show happens on March 16 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets for that show will be on sale soon. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
The Weary
To Each Their Own
I’ll Be Damned
Your Time To Shine
The Siren Of Yersinia
Monolord -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
November 6 Mexico City, MX Hipnosis Festival
with Blackwater Holylight:
November 18 Oberhausen, DE Kulttempe
November 19 Utrecht, NL dB’S SOLD OUT
November 20 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
November 22 Bristol, UK Exchange
November 24 London, UK The Underworld
November 25 Manchester, UK Soup
November 26 Dunkerque, FR 4 Ecluses
November 27 Paris, FR Petit Bain
November 28 Toulouse, FR Rex
November 30 Madrid, SP Caracol
December 1 Barcelona, SP Bóveda
December 2 Annecy, FR Le Brise Glace
December 3 Aarau, CH KIFF
December 4 Vienna, AT Arena
December 5 Dresden, DE Chemiefabrik
December 6 Berlin, DE Zukunft am Ostkreuz
December 7 Hamburg, DE Bahnhof St. Pauli
December 8 Copenhagen, DK Spillestedet
Stengade
December 9 Gothenburg, SE Pustervik
December 10 Stockholm, SE Debaser
December 11 Malmö, SE Babel
December 12 Oslo, NO Youngs
with Firebreather:
March 3 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone
March 4 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s
March 5 Portland, OR Dante’s
March 6 Seattle, WA Chop Suey
March 8 Salt Lake City, UT Metro
March 9 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
March 11 Chicago, IL Reggies
March 12 Detroit, MI Sanctuary
March 13 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
March 15 Boston, MA Sonia
March 16 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
March 17 Philadelphia, PA Underground
March 18 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop
March 19 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle
March 20 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone
March 21 New Orleans, LA Gasa Gasa
March 22 Austin, TX Mohawk
March 23 Denton, TX Thin Line Fest
March 25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
March 26 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
March 27 Los Angeles, CA Teragram