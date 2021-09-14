Monolord announce new album ‘Your Time To Shine’ & 2022 US tour, share “The Weary”

Swedish doomers Monolord have announced a new album, Your Time To Shine, due October 29 via Relapse (pre-order). It's a 5-song, 39-minute album that was recorded by drummer Esben Willems in the band's own studio, and speaking about the album, Esben says, "To me, it’s an honest representation of how I feel about the current state of humanity."

The first single is "The Weary," which guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger says is "us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we fucked it all up." Riff-wise, Monolord don't shy away from Sabbath worship, but Thomas' vocal delivery really makes it his own. Listen and watch the David Brodsky-directed video below.

Monolord are also touring Europe and the UK this fall with Blackwater Holylight, and they'll come to the US in 2022 with Firebreather. The US tour kicks off in Berkeley, CA in March and hits Chicago, NYC, Austin, and more, before wrapping back up on the West Coast at LA's Teragram Ballroom on 3/27.

The NYC show happens on March 16 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets for that show will be on sale soon. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

The Weary

To Each Their Own

I’ll Be Damned

Your Time To Shine

The Siren Of Yersinia

Monolord -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

November 6 Mexico City, MX Hipnosis Festival

with Blackwater Holylight:

November 18 Oberhausen, DE Kulttempe

November 19 Utrecht, NL dB’S SOLD OUT

November 20 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

November 22 Bristol, UK Exchange

November 24 London, UK The Underworld

November 25 Manchester, UK Soup

November 26 Dunkerque, FR 4 Ecluses

November 27 Paris, FR Petit Bain

November 28 Toulouse, FR Rex

November 30 Madrid, SP Caracol

December 1 Barcelona, SP Bóveda

December 2 Annecy, FR Le Brise Glace

December 3 Aarau, CH KIFF

December 4 Vienna, AT Arena

December 5 Dresden, DE Chemiefabrik

December 6 Berlin, DE Zukunft am Ostkreuz

December 7 Hamburg, DE Bahnhof St. Pauli

December 8 Copenhagen, DK Spillestedet

Stengade

December 9 Gothenburg, SE Pustervik

December 10 Stockholm, SE Debaser

December 11 Malmö, SE Babel

December 12 Oslo, NO Youngs

with Firebreather:

March 3 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone

March 4 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s

March 5 Portland, OR Dante’s

March 6 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

March 8 Salt Lake City, UT Metro

March 9 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

March 11 Chicago, IL Reggies

March 12 Detroit, MI Sanctuary

March 13 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

March 15 Boston, MA Sonia

March 16 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

March 17 Philadelphia, PA Underground

March 18 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop

March 19 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle

March 20 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone

March 21 New Orleans, LA Gasa Gasa

March 22 Austin, TX Mohawk

March 23 Denton, TX Thin Line Fest

March 25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

March 26 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

March 27 Los Angeles, CA Teragram