monthly Bandcamp Friday artist fundraisers will continue through 2020

Since the pandemic hit and artists could no longer tour, digital music retailer Bandcamp has hosted monthly Bandcamp Fridays where they give their cut of the fees to the artists/labels. They've just announced that Bandcamp Fridays will continue through the end of 2020 on the first Friday of every month:

August 7, 2020

September 4, 2020

October 2, 2020

November 6, 2020

December 4, 2020

Bandcamp Fridays run from midnight to midnight Pacific time. To encourage shopping, lots of artists have offered up exclusive releases for Bandcamp Fridays, be it rarities from their archives, live albums, or brand new music made just for the occasion. Some artists sell special merch, too.

Bandcamp notes that since March, "fans have bought more than $75 million worth of music and merch directly from artists and labels, and to date, fans have paid artists over half a billion(!) dollars on Bandcamp."

Sonic Youth have been uploading tons of rare archival releases to their Bandcamp; Bjork recently joined Bandcamp as did Pavement and Yo La Tengo.

