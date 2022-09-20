Montreal duo Lesser Evil announce debut album, share “Fiction” video

Montreal electronic duo Lesser Evil -- aka Christophe Lamarche-Ledoux (Chocolat) and Ariane M -- are finally following up their great 2018 EP with their full-length debut. It's titled Subterranean and will be out October 14 via Independant. They produced it themselves, and the album features contributions from Warren Spicer (Plants & Animals), Simon Trottier (Last Ex), Mishka Stein (Black Legary, FHANG, Patrick Watson), Maxime Gosselin (Lisa Leblanc), and José Major (Jimmy Hunt).

As on their debut EP, Christophe and Ariane channel their '90s youth -- when their respective bedroom windows faced each other -- and there's a strong trip hop and dark electronica vibe going on here, full of alien analogue synths, dubby rhythms and cinematic touches, but Lesser Evil are charting their own course. Ariane has a unique, understated voice that doesn't sound like she's imitating anyone and brings lots of emotion. You can hear that on new single "Fiction," that adds a baroque noir element.

Watch the "Fiction" video, directed by Joël Morin-Ben Abdallah, below.

SUBTERRANEAN:

1. NEW/SAME

2. FICTION

3. SUBTERRANEAN

4. HEIGHTS

5. WANDERING

6. CONTEMPLATE

7. HAZE

8. HEAVENLY

9. HOT-BLOODED

10. REINCARNATION