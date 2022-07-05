Montreal electronic duo Lesser Evil announce debut album, share “Contemplate”

Lesser Evil, the Montreal duo of Christophe Lamarche-Ledoux (Chocolat) and Ariane M, are finally following up their great 2018 self-titled EP with their debut album. It's titled Subterranean and will be out October 14. While full details have not been announced, they have shared the first single.

"Contemplate" is dark, sinewy electronic pop with a vocal performance from Ariane that goes from a whisper to a wail. It's an arresting track, pulling from a variety of synthy influences from the past 50 years but sounding thoroughly modern. Listen to that, and give their 2018 EP a spin, below.