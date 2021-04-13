Montreal’s Yoo Doo Right prep debut album (stream “Presto, Presto, Bella’s Dream”)

Named after a song by Can, Montreal's Yoo Doo RIght fall dead-center in the Venn diagram of komische, shoegaze and post-rock. They released a split with Acid Mother Temple last year and have collaborated with members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Braids, and are set to release their debut album, Don't Think You Can Escape Your Purpose, on May 21 via Mothland.

The album's new single is "Presto, Presto, Bella's Dream," a pounding blast of motorik interstellar overdrive. YDR say the title is "an ode to both the tempo and a good friend who indirectly influenced us, helped us write this song." The song premieres in this post and you can listen to that, and two other songs off the album, below.