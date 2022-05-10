Montreal’s Yoo Doo Right prep new LP (listen to “The Failure of Stiff, Tired Friends”)

Montreal trio Yoo Doo Right will release their second album, A Murmur, Boundless to the East, on June 10 via Mothland. The band are named for a Can song, and their love of motorik komische grooves and proggy textures remains at the forefront, as it did on their excellent debut album.

We've got the premiere of "The Failure of Stiff, Tired Friends" which weaves Tangerine Dream-like soundscapes, Morricone guitars and post-rock scope into their sound. "This song meanders, it’s meandering. A patient build," say the band. "It’s walking alone, feeling alone, late at night. It’s a moment of connection after periods of feeling removed. Or. It’s whatever it makes you feel. Hope people are able to find the time and space to stroll along with it." Watch the very cool animated video by Jared Karnas below.

Yoo Doo Right have European tour dates starting later in May. Those are listed in the tour flyer below.

