Moog synthesizer co-creator Herb Deutsch, RIP

Herb Deutsch, the composer and professor who co-created the Moog synthesizer alongside Bob Moog, died on Friday (12/9) at age 90. Stereogum notes the news was shared via Moog, who wrote, "Herb's legacy and place in the history of music will never be forgotten. And here at Moog, his laughter will be missed and cherished."

Born in 1932, Deutsch met Moog in 1963, and they bonded over a shared fascination with the Theremin and began working on new instruments to help composers. "As a colleague, Herb helped Bob discover his passion for being a toolmaker," Moog wrote in their tribute. "Together they developed a model for how engineers and artists may work together to achieve their creative dreams. The belief that an instrument's designer must understand the artist's mind and creative needs remains the core of all that we do at Moog to this day."

Deutsch is credited with the keyboard interface on the Moog and he wrote the first-ever composition for the Moog, "Jazz Images – A Worksong and Blues." Moog was also professor emeritus of electronic music and composition at Hofstra University until his death.

Rest in peace, Herb. Watch a Moog video on Herb Deutsch, and read their whole tribute, below.

Robert Moog died in 2005.