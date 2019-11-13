Moon Duo’s current psychedelic live show is a genuine wow

Moon Duo's new album, Stars Are the Light, incorporates elements of disco and rave culture into their drone-pop sound. They've brought that to the visual elements too, using a much more colorful palette on the album art and press pics. That has now been extended to their dazzling live show which they're calling The Lightship. Following their appearance at Le Guess Who? in the Netherlands over the weekend, Moon Duo kicked off their North American tour Tuesday night at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg and it was the most impressive light show I've seen since Massive Attack at Radio City Music Hall.

The trio (guitarist Ripley Johnson, keyboarist Sanae Yamada, drummer John Jeffrey) play inside a box with sheer walls that you can see/hear through but also serve as projection screens for this tour's utterly tripped out visuals, created by Manchester-based artist Emmanuel Biard. You can see the band clearly inside but you also get silhouettes on the front screen, a particularly effective trick, especially with Jeffrey's drumming. With the swirling, kaleidoscopic projections on four walls, it was almost like Moon Duo were holograms. (I said "wow" more than once during the night.) The whole show was fantastic but the projections worked best with blissed-out Stars Are the Light tracks like "Eternal Shore," "Flying" and "The World and the Sun" that made for a truly psychedelic experience, no chemical help needed. Check out a few photos from their Le Guess Who? set above and the MHOW setlist is below.

Moon Duo's tour hits Philadelphia tonight, and then travels to DC, Kingston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Moon Duo @ Music Hall of Williamsburg 11/12/2019

Flying

The World and the Sun

Cold Fear

I Been Gone

White Rose

Fever Night

Night Beat

Cult of Moloch

Encore

Jukebox Babe

MOON DUO - 2019 TOUR DATES

Wed, NOV 13 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Thu, NOV 14 - Rock & Roll Hotel - Washington, DC

Fri, NOV 15 - Raven Sings The Blues Anniversary Party - Kingston, NY

Sat, NOV 16 - Society for Arts and Technology - Montreal, Canada

Mon, NOV 18 - Longboat Hall - Toronto, Canada

Tue, NOV 19 - Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit - Detroit, MI

Wed, NOV 20 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

Fri, NOV 22 - Lodge Room Highland Park - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, NOV 23 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA

Mon, NOV 25 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

Tue, NOV 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Wed, NOV 27 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, Canada

Feb 9, 2020 - Odeon Theatre - Hobart, Australia

Feb 11, 2020 - Melbourne Recital Centre - Melbourne, Australia

Feb 12, 2020 - The Zoo - Fortitude Valley, Australia

Feb 13, 2020 - Oxford Art Factory - Sydney, Australia

Feb 15, 2020 - Chevron Lighthouse - Perth, Australia