Moon Tooth drop off Cave In show due to medical emergency; Uniform’s Mike Berdan replacing them

Cave In's headlining tour hits NYC tonight (7/22) for a BrooklynVegan-presented show at Gramercy Theatre. Author & Punisher had to drop off dates, including tonight, and Moon Tooth were to replace them in NYC, but unfortunately they've had a medical emergency and can no longer play the show.

Mike Berdan of Uniform has hopped on the bill at the last minute to replace them, and last minute tickets are still available!