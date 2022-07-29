Moon Tooth’s Nick Lee in medically induced coma after multiple seizures; GoFundMe launched

Last week Moon Tooth dropped off the Cave In show at NYC's Gramercy Theatre when, during rehearsals for the show, a member had to be rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency. Moon Tooth have now revealed that it was guitarist Nick Lee -- he had a seizure, fell and hit his head on the bass drum and then suffered a second seizure before EMTs could arrive.

"Here we are a week later, and sadly things have taken a turn for the worse," Moon Tooth wrote in a statement shared on Friday. "He has been suffering from seizures every night escalating to the point of needing to be intubated and essentially put in a medically induced coma to give his body a chance to heal. The doctors continue to take many tests to properly diagnose Nick while keeping him as stable as possible in order to heal. The cause of all this still remains unclear, and a very confusing situation as it came out of nowhere. Nick has absolutely no history of medical problems like these. Aside from the grind of touring life, Nick lives as healthy a lifestyle as anyone. We have all seen him running, climbing, and jumping on stages all over the country, occasional yoga, hiking, etc."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover Nick's medical expenses. The band write: "Now is the time to help our brother. While the doctors and hospitals are still trying to narrow down what causes his symptoms and bring him back to normal health, the medical bills stack higher and higher. It may take some significant time to recover from this as we are still getting more details. We wanted to start this campaign to get a step ahead of the matter, so he may focus on his health and returning to normalcy without the stress and burden of a massive amount of debt piled against him."

Help out if you can, and here's wishing Nick a full recovery. Read Moon Tooth's full statement and watch the band's video statement made for Nick's GoFundMe below.