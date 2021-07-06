Moor Mother announces new album, shares “Obsidian” ft. Pink Siifu

Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) recently signed to ANTI- and released the new single "Zami," and now she has announced a new album, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, due September 17 via her new label home (pre-order). The album includes "Zami" as well as the just-released single "Obsidian," an under-two-minute offering of abstract, psychedelic rap featuring Pink Siifu. Moor Mother says the song is about "thinking about one's proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities." It comes with a black-and-white video directed by Ari Marcopoulous, who said, "We decided to start the video in front of Alice and John Coltrane’s house. Nuff said. I could elaborate if you want me too. But it’s the spirit right there." Watch/listen below.

The album was recorded at home in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and it also features appearances by lojii, Elucid, Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, Brother May, Bfly, Orion Sun, Yatta, Black Quantum Futurism, Elaine Mitchner, and Dudu Kouate. Full tracklist below.

Moor Mother will also perform at Chatham, NY's Basilica Soundscape this September.

Tracklist

1. Temporal Control Of Light Echoes

2. Mangrove (feat. Elucid & Antonia Gabriela)

3. Race Function (Feat. Brother May)

4. Shekere (Feat. Lojii)

5. Vera Hall (Feat. Bfly)

6. Obsidian (Feat. Pink Siifu)

7. Iso Fonk

8. Rogue Waves

9. Made a Circle (Feat. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela & Orion Sun)

10. Tarot (Feat. Yatta)

11. Nighthawk Of Time (Feat. Black Quantum Futurism)

12. Zami

13. Clock Fight (Feat. Elaine Mitchner & Dudu Kouate)