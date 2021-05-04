Moor Mother, Madison McFerrin, Mary Lattimore & more playing Open Air music/dance series

Four/Four Presents has announced a series of outdoor live shows this summer that combine music and dance. Their Open Air Series consists of site-specific events staged at locations throughout NYC, including Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1, and Bushwick Playground Basketball Court in Brooklyn, and Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell in Manhattan, running from June through September. Most of the shows are free to attend with RSVP, and there are also paid VIP options, as well as livestreams for those who can't attend in person.

The musicians performing are Moor Mother, Madison McFerrin, Mary Lattimore, and Melanie Charles, and you can see the full schedule below.

OPEN AIR 2021 SCHEDULE

June 9 Madison McFerrin, Samantha Figgins & Jessica Pinkett - Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell (RSVP / VIP tickets)

July 14 Mary Lattimore & Loni Landon - Green-Wood Cemetery (tickets)

July 15 Mary Lattimore & Loni Landon - Green-Wood Cemetery (tickets)

August 8 Melanie Charles & Kayla Farrish - Bushwick Playground Basketball Court (RSVP / VIP tickets)

September 15 Moor Mother & Rena Butler - Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1 (RSVP / VIP tickets)